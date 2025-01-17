Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.0% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.95%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

