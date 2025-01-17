Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 617.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,503 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,892,000 after purchasing an additional 88,378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,487,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,906,000 after purchasing an additional 993,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,142,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.10.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $172.67 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.47.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.