Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Up 54.0% in December

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Singapore Exchange Trading Up 0.3 %

SPXCY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 15,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,358. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $20.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.28.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Singapore Exchange’s payout ratio is 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

