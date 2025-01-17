Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Up 25% – What’s Next?

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 597,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 289,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.82.
Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.
