Sivota (LON:SIV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.78 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02). Sivota shares last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), with a volume of 9,013 shares changing hands.
Sivota Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £503,600.00, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of -0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.45.
Sivota Company Profile
Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, operates a digital experience software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, creators, and e-commerce businesses to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
