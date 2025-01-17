So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of So-Young International stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.92. 8,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.85. So-Young International has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.42.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price target (down previously from $1.50) on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

