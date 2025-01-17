S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in S&P Global by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,632,000 after buying an additional 225,370 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $27,170,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 47,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,645,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $504.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.36. The stock has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $533.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.62.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

