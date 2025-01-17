SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,296,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,889,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,717,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 108,380 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 72,247 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $88.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $75.79 and a 52 week high of $96.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.