SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,615,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $588.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $487.66 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $590.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.01.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

