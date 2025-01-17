STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from STAR Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
STAR Financial Group Price Performance
OTC SFIGA remained flat at $59.05 during trading hours on Friday. STAR Financial Group has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98.
STAR Financial Group Company Profile
