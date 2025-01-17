STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from STAR Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

OTC SFIGA remained flat at $59.05 during trading hours on Friday. STAR Financial Group has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98.

STAR Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for STAR Financial Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Central and Northeast Indiana. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

