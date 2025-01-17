Starr Peak Mining (CVE:STE) Trading Up 5.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE – Get Free Report) were up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 109,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 63,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.26.
About Starr Peak Mining
Starr Peak Mining Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec; the Rousseau Gold Property located in Canada; and the Turgeon Lake Gold Property located in the east of the Rousseau Gold Property.
