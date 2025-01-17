Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Cut to $132.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.36. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $104.60 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,763.75. The trade was a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,523,371.37. This represents a 10.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 532.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

