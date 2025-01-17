Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Shares Up 53.8% – Time to Buy?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 53.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 237,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 61,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

