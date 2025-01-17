Steph & Co. Has $41,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Steph & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,192 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,980,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,856,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,822,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

