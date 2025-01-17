Steph & Co. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,796,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 62,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,677,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $594.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $472.11 and a 1 year high of $612.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.43. The firm has a market cap of $513.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

