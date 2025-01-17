Steph & Co. Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $281.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.17.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,101 shares in the company, valued at $35,598,033.30. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $2,099,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,260.88. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,333 shares of company stock worth $95,092,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

