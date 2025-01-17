Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Invests $242,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $413.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

