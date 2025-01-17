Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Compass Point

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STRW. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strawberry Fields REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

STRW opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, Director Jack Levine acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,270. This trade represents a 4.81 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,762,500. The trade was a 16.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 154,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRW. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the third quarter worth $192,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

