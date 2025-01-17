SushiSwap (SUSHI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $84.93 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $441.25 million and $84.93 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 28th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 279,894,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,311,843 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SushiSwap is www.sushi.com/blog. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

