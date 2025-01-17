Synairgen (LON:SNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02), with a volume of 3416760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.99 ($0.02).
Synairgen Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.03 million, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of -2.23.
About Synairgen
Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).
