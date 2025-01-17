Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Decreased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 1.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $51,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.82.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $515.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.29. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.52 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

