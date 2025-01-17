Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Up 32.1% in December

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of TCMD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,062. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $420.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 561,073 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 727,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 64,684 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

