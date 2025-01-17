Tallon Kerry Patrick Acquires New Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 841.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

ICF opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

