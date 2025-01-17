Tallon Kerry Patrick Invests $407,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,396,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 583,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,554,000 after purchasing an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.