Tallon Kerry Patrick Makes New Investment in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 698,701 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,283 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,970,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

ARKG opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

