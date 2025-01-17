Tallon Kerry Patrick Purchases Shares of 31,274 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.7% of Tallon Kerry Patrick’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

