Tallon Kerry Patrick Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Tallon Kerry Patrick’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.15. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.50 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

