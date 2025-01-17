TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Holdings Decreased by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 203.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

