Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EWCZ. Piper Sandler cut European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $361.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

In related news, Director Nital P. Scott sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $25,412.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,182.70. The trade was a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the second quarter worth $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $93,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

