TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TIXT opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,440,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after buying an additional 472,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,223,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 6,011,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after buying an additional 4,804,521 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,151,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 173,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,821,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 1,310,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

