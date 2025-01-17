Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) is Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International comprises 2.8% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

