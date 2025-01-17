Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNYA opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $7.01.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

