The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2425 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Brink’s has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brink’s to earn $8.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE BCO opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.40. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $115.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brink’s

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In related news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $386,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,550.53. This represents a 26.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.