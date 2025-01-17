The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and traded as high as $12.03. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 17,149 shares changing hands.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3532 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:CEE Free Report ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 3.46% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

