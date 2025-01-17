The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $31.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. BorgWarner has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. This represents a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,376,000 after buying an additional 217,050 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21,752.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,685 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 20.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669,137 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 19.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,309,000 after purchasing an additional 445,540 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 361.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,219 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

