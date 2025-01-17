The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $760.00 at Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $713.00 to $760.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $612.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $585.87 and its 200-day moving average is $528.13. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $372.07 and a 52-week high of $616.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,404,774. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,940 shares of company stock worth $12,656,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

