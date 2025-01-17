The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MHTUF stock remained flat at $6.18 on Friday. The Merchants Trust has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

