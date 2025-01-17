The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
The Merchants Trust Price Performance
Shares of MHTUF stock remained flat at $6.18 on Friday. The Merchants Trust has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.
About The Merchants Trust
