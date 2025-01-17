The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sagace Wealth Management LLC

Sagace Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.05.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,110. This represents a 12.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $160.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.45. The stock has a market cap of $378.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $146.28 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

