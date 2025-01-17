The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Short Interest Up 26.8% in December

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 783,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Real Brokerage by 488.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 111,312 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 337.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,928 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 106.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 595,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 307,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Real Brokerage Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REAX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. 863,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,517. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $897.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $372.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Real Brokerage will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REAX

Real Brokerage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.