Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 592 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,928 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 622,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,541,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 610,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after buying an additional 120,675 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 481,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 445,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $88.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

