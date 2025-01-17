Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $230,000 Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 368,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 35,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 62.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1,293.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 80,839 shares during the period.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.