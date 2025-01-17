Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $262,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 132.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.4558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

