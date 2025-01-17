Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $134,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 69,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $272,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,603.52. The trade was a 18.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $1,754,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

CPRX opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

