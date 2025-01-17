Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

TMP stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $112.51 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tompkins Financial

Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.