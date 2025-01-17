Tompkins Financial Corp Has $423,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Target by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,605 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. HSBC cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa America cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.07.

NYSE TGT opened at $133.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average of $145.31. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

