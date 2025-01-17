Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,279. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.3 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $150.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.48. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

