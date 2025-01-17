Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 122.4% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $71.74 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.17.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

