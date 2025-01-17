Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 11,177 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial makes up about 7.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Tompkins Financial worth $77,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $112.51 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.56%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

