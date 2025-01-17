Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.05 and traded as high as $53.44. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $53.36, with a volume of 24,436 shares traded.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,610.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
