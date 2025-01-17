Total Wealth Planning LLC Invests $20.29 Million in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 335,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,288,000. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF comprises about 3.2% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMEE. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 361.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17,895 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $62.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

